KAMIAH — A sold-out fund-raiser raffle for the KHS football team is poised to raise about $6,000 for the Kubs, which the team will use to improve its blocking sled and add other equipment this off-season.
The drawing for prizes put up by the Flying B Ranch will be held June 25 — and a few of those who bought tickets this spring will get very, very lucky. First place will get a group wild game dinner specially prepared by one of the chefs at the Flying B Ranch, second place will get $200 credit in the Flying B Ranch pro shop, and third will get a special-ordered pair of Danner boots.
“That blocking sled is really old,” said KHS assistant coach John Little, who helped organize the fundraiser with KHS assistant Pat Eades. “We’ve needed to replace the pads, and we’re going to get a one-person sled. ... We’re incredibly grateful to put this together. It’s a real top-shelf quality raffle, and the money is going to go to really good use.”
Carol Langston at the Flying B Ranch said, “For us personally here at the ranch, we’ve raised our families here. So we have servers employed who are involved with CV high school and with Kamiah High School, and we try to support both communities and give back.”
