NEZPERCE — Having left off with a 5-3 overall record through Dec. 18, the Kamiah girls start 2021 with a Jan. 4 visit to Nezperce. They’ll host Grangeville Jan. 6, then get back into Whitepine League play at home Jan. 7 against Logos.
Varsity tip-times for the home games are listed at 7 p.m.
