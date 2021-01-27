KAMIAH — With a 62-37 win over Clearwater Valley and a 42-38 win over Potlatch last week, the KHS basketball girls sat fourth in the Whitepine League standings with two league games left. One of those — their game Tuesday night against Lapwai — took place after press time. The second is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Genesee, which sat third in the league at press time. By finishing no lower than fourth, KHS stands to host a Feb. 8 playoff against the No. 5 team in the league — the position CV held with three league games of its own remaining as of Jan. 26.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.