KOOSKIA - Allen Hutchens held his third annual football camp, Saturday, June 3, at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, with eighteen third through eight grade boys and girls attending the camp.
Hutchens, along with Noah Kaschmitter, Darren Yocum, Jake Schilling and Ben Barger ran several competitions and position, speed and agility drills. Lunch was provided, as well as camp T-shirts and rewards.
