Noah Kaschmitter runs the kids through tackle drills photo

Noah Kaschmitter runs the kids through tackle drills at the June 3 football camp at the Clearwater Valley High School football field.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

KOOSKIA - Allen Hutchens held his third annual football camp, Saturday, June 3, at Clearwater Valley High School in Kooskia, with eighteen third through eight grade boys and girls attending the camp.

Hutchens, along with Noah Kaschmitter, Darren Yocum, Jake Schilling and Ben Barger ran several competitions and position, speed and agility drills. Lunch was provided, as well as camp T-shirts and rewards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.