Kamiah’s David Kludt was named to the all league first-team by the Whitepine League coaches and Kaden DeGroot and Everett Skinner were named to the second team.

Prairie’s Lee Forsmann was named to the second team, as was Clearwater Valley’s Landon Schlieper. Receiving honorable mention for CV was Austin Curtis.

