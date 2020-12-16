KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley got 24 points from Conner Jackson but kept the rest of the Rams in check during an 80-50 blowout on Saturday, Dec. 12. CV played Logos within a point during the first quarter and within six through halftime, but Logos outscored the home team 38-14 after halftime.

