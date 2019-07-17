Kooskia Days is once again being held on the last weekend in July, July 26-28, and the Diehard Sports Association is once again sponsoring an old-fashioned co-ed softball game as part of the celebration. The game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Kooskia City Park. Supporters are invited to watch, and all those ages 16-plus are invited to sign up at 5:30 p.m. that evening. There is no fee to play and teams will be picked from whoever shows up. Contact Ruth Mohr, 208-926-7203.

