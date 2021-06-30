KAMIAH — Last week at the Flying B Ranch, the Kamiah Kub football capped off a successful fund-raiser with the drawing for winners of three big prizes provided by the Flying B and raffled off to boost the football team. Results were a wild game dinner for eight won by Eric Gower, a Flying B pro shop $200 gift certificate won by Freedom Northwest Credit Union and a pair of Danner boots won by Tim Kiele.

