GRANGEVILLE — The Kamiah basketball boys led their season opener 7-0 in a flash and went on to beat the host Bulldogs 57-35 on Tuesday night, Nov. 30. Everett Skinner and Brady Cox tallied 12 points apiece and Kavan Mercer added 11 as the Kubs spread their offense out, unleashing a mix of half-court designs and fast breaks to great effect.
“We played as a team overall,” coach Aaron Skinner said afterward. “We didn’t get that selfish bug. We didn’t play that solo game and shared the ball. We shot the ball well, we ran our offenses fairly fluidly for the first game of the season, and we didn’t let minor hiccups get us in trouble. Grangeville can shoot their way back into a game against anybody and they’re athletic enough to get back into any game. So after we got that lead, it was basically: Make sure that they know that they’re not going to get back into it. That’s kind of how we’re going to attack the season.”
For Grangeville, Carter Mundt put up a team-high eight points.
The Bulldogs closed within 11, 26-15, with a three-pointer by Sam Lindsley just before halftime, followed by a strong defensive rotation from Miles Lefebvre, who drew a charge from Krogh four seconds before the second quarter expired. But Krogh put Kamiah’s first possession after halftime in for three, and Grangeville never cut it to single-digits.
Instead, Kubs freshman David Kludt extended the lead to 20 with a jumper with 2:22 left in the third, prompting a Bulldogs time-out. Grangeville came out of that with a hoop, but KHS went back to Kludt, who scored a layup with an explosive move from the elbow down the right side of the lane. The lead grew to 25 on jumper in transition by Cox, who pulled up from about seven feet after a defender cut him off.
The outcome made Kamiah’s record 1-0 overall and left Grangeville 0-1.
