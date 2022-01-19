KAMIAH — Having taken their first two losses of the season last week, the KHS basketball boys broke out of their funk during the second half Jan. 11, outscoring Prairie by 20 after halftime to take a 44-38 win over the Pirates. David Kludt (23 points) and Kavan Mercer (12) put up the high totals for Kamiah, and Prairie was led by Zach Rambo (13).
