MALTA — The Kamiah football boys counted traveling south for a quarterfinal playoff game last Saturday, Nov. 7, as an accomplishment in of itself, having qualified for the 1AD1 state tournament for the first time since 2015. The Kubs’ opponent, Raft River, counted it as step forward, having been clocked by Prairie during the quarterfinal round last fall. Their 76-14 win sets up a Raft River-Lighthouse Christian semifinal this week.
An onside kick sparked a fast start for Raft River, which led 30-0 before Kamiah broke through with a touchdown run by Landon Keen. Just before halftime, Gabe Eades threw to Kolby Hix for Kamiah’s other touchdown.
