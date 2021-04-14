Kamiah beat Lewis County 19-0 in Whitepine League baseball play Tuesday night, April 6, at KHS.
“We swung the bats and we had no backwards Ks,” Kubs coach Tommy Williamson said afterward. “You can’t win if you don’t score, and today we hit the ball. Against St. Maries and Prairie, the boys didn’t want to swing, so we got out the batting cage and went after it. I’m proud of them.”
On Saturday, April 10, Kamiah split with Genesee, winning a 5-4 thriller on a hit by Troy Aragon, whose double in the bottom of the seventh drove in Willis Williamson and Brady McLay for the win. Genesee took the late game 15-3.
