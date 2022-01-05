NEW PLYMOUTH — The host Pilgrims beat the Kamiah basketball boys 55-49 during their holiday tournament final Dec. 31, as David Kludt (19 points) and Kavan Mercer (10) led KHS in scoring. Having played them within a point through two quarters, the Kubs slipped seven points behind during the third.
Earlier in the tournament, Kamiah torched Riverstone 56-16 and lost to the Soda Springs boys 52-42. The one-sided win saw double-digit scoring from Brady Cox (13) and Mercer (12).
After press time Jan. 4, the Kubs played Lapwai in a much-anticipated Whitepine League showdown featuring the two teams atop the WPL standings. Prior to this first meeting of this season, the Kubs have not beaten Lapwai since February 2013 — the season Kamiah reached the 1AD1 state championship game.
Next, Kamiah visits Logos Jan. 8, then hosts Prairie at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11.
