COTTONWOOD — The No. 2 seed in the Whitepine League’s upcoming boys basketball district tournament belongs to Kamiah after a 48-38 win Feb. 7 at Prairie High School.
Luke Krogh (14 points) and Everett Skinner (13) cracked double-digits for the Kubs, while Zach Rambo (20) and Lee Forsmann (10) ran a wicked pick-and-roll combination that had PHS ahead by eight, 17-9, after Forsmann scored the first hoop of the second quarter.
Krogh followed with two three-pointers and David Kludt added a fast break layup for Kamiah, tying the score at 17-all in a flash. Rambo answered with a three-pointer, but Skinner came back immediately with a trey of his own at the other end. Then Krogh notched the last basket of the first half for a 22-20 Kubs lead.
Kamiah scored the first seven points during the third quarter and led by nine, 29-20, prompting a Prairie timeout with just under four minutes left in the frame. Rambo and Krogh traded baskets, but the Kubs led by 10, 34-24, starting the fourth. After the Kubs demonstrated their willingness to stall near the mid-court line, Prairie got a couple of foul shots followed by a post-up for two more from Forsmann, but Kavan Mercer converted a tough layup-and-one which kept the Kamiah lead in double-digits.
Prairie closed within six with about one minute left in the game, when Lane Schumacher and Rambo made back-to-back three-pointers. But the Kubs were able to extend their lead back to 10 points with accuracy from the foul line.
The district tournament opens Feb. 16, and both teams have league games remaining before then, but their records are such that the outcome effectively sets Kamiah as the No. 2 seed and Prairie as the No. 3, with undefeated Lapwai having previously secured the No. 1. Their opposition will depend on final standings, to be determined this week.
Prairie plays Grangeville Feb. 8, then closes its league slate at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at Logos, in Moscow. The Pirates then visit Orofino on Feb. 14. Kamiah’s regular season wraps up against Troy at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at KHS.
