MOSCOW — Laney Landmark scored 17 and Mariah Porter added 12 as the Kamiah girls took a 45-28 road win at Logos to start their season last Friday, Nov. 19. The Kubs led by four after one quarter and by nine, 27-18, at halftime. KHS hosted Nezperce after press time Tuesday, Nov. 23, and, next up, the Kubs are scheduled to host Prairie at 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
