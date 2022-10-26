KAMIAH — Having already secured the Whitepine League title, and with that, a bye into the 1AD1 state football quarterfinals, the Kamiah football boys perfected their league record with a 48-0 win over Potlatch Friday night, Oct. 21.

“I thought we played really, really physical,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “I think it was a big deal because in the past, you know, the physicality thing has gone back and forth against Potlatch. They always come out and play physical. They have a good team that’s a little beat up right now. They have a lot of young kids playing, but we played very physical, especially up front. We were able to run the ball and our backs ran hard. They were not going to go down on first contact. I’m very impressed. That was one that we preached all week — that we wanted to be the more physical team. I think we were.”

