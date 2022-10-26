KAMIAH — Having already secured the Whitepine League title, and with that, a bye into the 1AD1 state football quarterfinals, the Kamiah football boys perfected their league record with a 48-0 win over Potlatch Friday night, Oct. 21.
“I thought we played really, really physical,” Kubs coach Nels Kludt said. “I think it was a big deal because in the past, you know, the physicality thing has gone back and forth against Potlatch. They always come out and play physical. They have a good team that’s a little beat up right now. They have a lot of young kids playing, but we played very physical, especially up front. We were able to run the ball and our backs ran hard. They were not going to go down on first contact. I’m very impressed. That was one that we preached all week — that we wanted to be the more physical team. I think we were.”
Connor Weddle scored two rushing touchdowns and had a 51-yarder called back for holding. He also added a smart special teams play against an onside kick. With Potlatch kicking off to start the second half, Weddle was first to the loose ball, scooped it up and pierced Potlatch’s coverage for 43 yards and a 42-0 Kubs lead.
“I’m not sure I’ve seen that before,” Kludt said. “Somebody wasn’t paying attention and he was paying attention. He and Porter were the only kids, I think, on both sides, that actually realized the ball was sitting there live. … You have to know game situations, and I think our kids have definitely gotten better about that part.”
During the fourth quarter, Everett Oatman added a 68-yard punt return touchdown, starting to his left, then stutter-stepping back toward the KHS sideline, down which he went for the score. Oatman had scored earlier in the game on a 64-yard pass play, outracing the Loggers defense from the right hash, where he received a short pass from quarterback David Kludt, to the far sideline, slicing in front of the Potlatch linebackers, turning the corner with a juke to the outside, and outrunning all pursuers to the pylon.
“He’s a fast kid,” Kludt said. “I don’t know if his 40 is all that fast, but he’s a ‘football fast’ kid. When you watch him, he doesn’t waste motion. He doesn’t waste effort. Everything he does has a purpose when he runs — and he’s fun to watch.”
Kludt also threw a touchdown pass to Kaden DeGroot, just moments after Wyatt Wanaka stopped Potlatch’s first drive with a fumble recovery. Colton Ocain also scored a touchdown run early in the second quarter.
Based on end-of-season rankings, the Kubs are seeded third in the state tournament bracket online at idhsaa.com/football, and they await an opponent to be determined by the four first-round games to be played this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.