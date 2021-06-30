The Babe Ruth baseball tournament was held last week. Teams included two from Grangeville and one each from Nezperce, Orofino and McCall in addition to Prairie and Kamiah. Orofino and McCall reached the semifinal played Monday night, June 28, with the winner having moved on to play Grangeville in the finale after press time Tuesday, June 29. During the pictured game, Kamiah came from behind to beat Prairie 14-13, partly on the strength of relief pitcher James Aragon, who replaced Kendal Oatman after 83 pitches.
