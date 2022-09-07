Kubs vs. Raft River photo

Raft River's runners on Sept. 2 found out first-hand how tough the Kamiah boys can make it to gain a yard on the ground.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KAMIAH — The Kubs showed their intentions from the start of the contest last Friday night, Sept. 2, against the second-ranked 1AD1 football team in Idaho, and at the outset, the KHS football boys made good on their game plan: They ran the ball, drained the clock and finished their drive.

As the game went on, they also made a few mistakes, and when they did, the Raft River boys took advantage on their way to a 46-20 win.

