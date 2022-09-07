KAMIAH — The Kubs showed their intentions from the start of the contest last Friday night, Sept. 2, against the second-ranked 1AD1 football team in Idaho, and at the outset, the KHS football boys made good on their game plan: They ran the ball, drained the clock and finished their drive.
As the game went on, they also made a few mistakes, and when they did, the Raft River boys took advantage on their way to a 46-20 win.
Kamiah’s first series from scrimmage put the visitors on the back foot, with five straight run plays setting up a pass from David Kludt to Kaden Degroot for a 46-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Raft River evened the score after two Kubs went down with injuries. Colton Sams soon returned to the field, but Brady Cox — having been helped off with an apparent leg injury — did not.
The Kubs had to punt on their next drive, but an interception by Kludt early in the second quarter cut short Raft River’s ensuing possession. Raft River got the ball back after a turnover on downs, and capitalized against blown coverage to score on fourth-and-10 from the Kamiah 30 for a 12-6 lead.
Raft River scored again late in the first half, stopping the Kubs on fourth down with less than 40 seconds remaining, then breaking through on a broken play, as the quarterback scrambled into the end zone from 14 yards out with two seconds remaining. KHS once again stopped the conversion, and stuck within 18-6 at intermission.
After a trade of turnovers starting the third quarter, Raft River added another touchdown to lead 24-6.
Kamiah closed within 24-12 when Sams finished a short run in the end zone with 1:10 left in the third quarter, and both teams turned to reserves after Raft River widened the lead with a couple of quick scores early in the fourth quarter.
Everett Oatman scored a late touchdown for Kamiah and Kyler Usher converted the point-after with a little more than a minute left, then Raft River’s backups got even by scoring with about eight seconds remaining.
Next, Kamiah (1-1) visits Logos for a 7 p.m. kickoff this Friday night, Sept. 9.
