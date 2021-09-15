MOSCOW — Kamiah’s Colton Sams scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 91 and 17 yards as the Kubs put up 28 in the first frame and blew out WPL upper division first-timer Logos 50-6 last Friday night, Sept. 10.
Sams scored again late in the game, and he and Brady Cox each finished with three touchdowns, as Cox caught three scoring throws from first-time varsity quarterback David Kludt.
Kyler Usher ran in a four-yard touchdown during the first quarter. Logos got on the scoreboard during the third quarter.
Sams ended up with 248 rushing yards on 15 carries, and Kludt finished 9-for-16 with 176 passing yards.
Coming up, Kamiah visits Lapwai at 7 p.m. Friday night, Sept. 17.
