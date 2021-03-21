KAMIAH — A 10-run third fueled a 21-0 Kubs win over Potlatch on Opening Day Saturday, March 20, at KHS. Bodie Norman and Brady McLay no-hit the Loggers, who had no answers for Troy Aragon or Herschel Williamson, who had three hits apiece. Kamiah also tore up the basepaths with 29 stolen bases, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
