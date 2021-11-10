KAMIAH — Having placed fourth during the Whitepine League’s regular season a year ago and having stumbled against Clearwater Valley during the play-in round at the District II tournament, the Kamiah basketball girls have 14 out to play and a schedule that opens Nov. 19 at Logos.

On Monday, Nov. 8, coach Brandon Skinner had just seven at practice, with three on vacation, one — his daughter, Karlee Skinner — out to recover from a wisdom teeth operation, and two sidelined by knee injuries.

Standout sophomore guard Ashlyn Schoening will miss the entire season, he said, and senior Maya Engledow may be out for a month or longer, to be diagnosed.

Schoening stood as perhaps the team’s best shooter last winter, and as one of several sophomores who helped reverse the Kubs’ fortunes after last-place finishes during the two seasons prior to their arrival.

