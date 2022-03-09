CALDWELL - Luke Krogh scored a team-high 14 points and the Kamiah basketball boys beat Liberty Charter 41-23 during the first round of the 1AD1 state tournament, which began March 3 at Vallivue High School.
“Our defense held them to 23 points,” said coach Aaron Skinner of what the Kubs did best on Thursday night. “I don’t care who you are, if you hold the opponent to 23 points, that’s darn good, and you’ll probably win.”
Liberty Charter did “a really good job of masking their defense,” Skinner said. “That makes it tough to call the right plays.”
Kamiah scored first and never trailed. Charter tied it at 2-2, then went cold as the Kubs scored the next eight points. Kamiah led 10-2 on a triple by David Kludt, carried a 12-5 lead into the second quarter, and pushed ahead by double-digits, 18-7, on a triple by Everett Skinner.
Charter drew back within seven before halftime, but the Kubs advanced the lead to 14 points, 27-13, on back-to-back baskets by Brady Cox midway through the third quarter.
Sharp foul shooting pushed it into the 20s, as Krogh and Kavan Mercer combined to make six straight bonus free throws when Charter began giving fouls with a bit less than three minutes left in the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.