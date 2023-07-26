KAMIAH -- Kamiah High School football will be having a player/parent meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3, at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room in the Kamiah Elementary School. All interested KHS students are encouraged to attend. All paperwork needed will be discussed. Practices will begin at 8 a.m. Aug. 7. All incoming freshmen, juniors, and students new to KHS will need a sports physical.

