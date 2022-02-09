KAMIAH — The KHS basketball boys secured a top-three finish in the Whitepine League with a 48-42 win over Logos Friday night, Feb. 4. Kavan Mercer (23 points) and Everett Skinner (10) scored double-digits for Kamiah, which limited Logos star Will Casebolt to 23 points and kept the rest of the Logos side in check.
The game played out mostly as a defensive standoff, much to Kubs coach Aaron Skinner’s liking, though Logos led after the first quarter.
“I got the guys fired up for this one before the game,” he said. “I told them, ‘It’s a big game,’ and as you saw, most of our shots during that first quarter went about three feet over the rim. But they settled down after that and played together.”
After Casebolt hit a three-pointer that made the Logos lead six points, 14-8, Mercer jolted Kamiah’s scoring to life, first with a pair of foul shots, and then with a triple that cut it to 17-14. A moment later, Skinner canned a trey that tied it at 17-17 and Logos called time out with 2:22 left in the first half.
The Kubs took the lead on a long jumper by Mercer, which Skinner cemented with another three-pointer, staking out a 22-17 halftime lead. Logos trailed by as many as nine points during the third quarter, only to tie the score at 27-27. It remained tied entering the fourth, 32-32.
After that, the Kubs used bonus free throws to take a small lead, which pushed Logos into a doom loop: Kamiah repeatedly made one of the two shots, and repeatedly wrangled the offensive rebound, and repeatedly drew another foul.
The Kubs led by eight points, 44-36, with 1:08 left in the game, but Logos, playing for time, made a foul shot and then a three-pointer to close back within four. Mercer answered that with a pair of foul shots that made it six, and, after Logos scored a layup, he did it again with 22 seconds left, keeping the contest out of reach.
Next, Kamiah plays Monday, Feb. 7, at Prairie. The outcome will settle the second- and third-place district tournament seeds. The boys district tournament opens at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, with higher seeds hosting that night’s games, and continues Feb. 21 at Lewiston High School.
