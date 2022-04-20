KAMIAH — McCall ran away with both of the high team scores at the annual Nez Perce Games held last Friday, April 15, as host Kamiah recognized the top three finishers of each event with a moment on the podium near the center of the home stretch in front of the main stands. That extra applause for the athletes, who traveled from as far north as Potlatch and as far south as McCall, was in addition to the medals KHS has traditionally awarded to the winners at this meet.
Lewiston placed second on both sides of the team scoring, with Orofino third in the girls’ scoring and the host Kubs third in the boys’ scoring.
Central to the KHS boys’ strong showing were hurdles wins by Brady Cox (16.10 in the 110 and 44.13 in the 300), William Millage’s win in the high jump (5-6), and a sweep of the pole vault medals by Jack Wilkins (12-9), Kaden de Groot (11-0) and Luke Krogh (10-0). New KHS boys personal bests included the triple jump (37-1½) by Wyatt Wilcox and the shot put (43-8½) by Porter Whipple.
Top individual placements by boys representing other local schools were: for Prairie, Zach Rambo’s 200 (second, 24.20) and Shane Hanson’s discus (second, 132-9); for Grangeville, Tyler Zechman’s 800 (third, 2:10.30); for Salmon River, Tyrus Swift’s long jump (13th, 16-6½); and, for Clearwater Valley, Jonas Lange’s 400 (seventh, 58.48) and Dayton Mitskus’ 800 (seventh, 2:21.53).
In the relays, the Kamiah boys’ top finish was third place in the 4x400 (3:53.03) with Cox, de Groot, Emmett Long and Krogh carrying the baton.
On the girls side, Kamiah’s Laney Landmark won the 200 (27.55) and took second in the 100 hurdles (16.73), both of which trimmed her fastest times of the season so far. Other high KHS girls individual finishes included Zayda Loewen’s triple jump (third, 30-11½) and her 100 meter dash (fourth, 13.78). New Kamiah girls individual personal records included Madilyn Stuivenga’s shot put (fifth, 30-3) and Kelsee Hunt’s 400 (14th, 1:13.11).
For other area teams, Clearwater Valley’s Eva Lundgren won the 3200 (12:19.06), Salmon River’s Charlee Hollon won the pole vault (8-6) and two of Prairie’s relays finished first. Those were the 4x100 (54.28) by Alli Geis, Julia Rehder, Aubree Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff, and the 4x200 (1:54.72) by the same quartet. Grangeville’s highest individual finish was FrankiLynn Galloway’s 800 (fourth, 2:49.19).
Next up for Kamiah is the April 23 Whitepine League Championships meet at 10 a.m. April 23 at KHS, which is also the next meet for Clearwater Valley.
