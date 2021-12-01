KAMIAH — Having opened after press time Nov. 30 at Grangeville, the KHS basketball boys have their home opener on Thursday night, Dec. 2, against Kendrick. It’s a non-league game, as the Kubs play in the Whitepine League’s upper division, while Kendrick is 1AD2.
Next week, Kamiah hosts Clearwater Valley for the annual Upriver Rampage rivalry games and food drive, with the boys to tip off after the varsity girls game, which starts at 6 p.m.
