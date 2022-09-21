KAMIAH — The volleyball Kubs made a one-sided match of their encounter Tuesday night, Sept. 13, against Clearwater Valley, winning 3-0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-1) on strong serving — particularly during the third set, when Emma Krogh and Laney Landmark combined for a 24-for-24 showing from the back line.

“We did a really good job playing our own game despite what was happening on the other side of the court,” KHS head coach Jackie Landmark said. “We made a goal to score every time the ball came to our side of the net and we did that well. We had very few hitting errors which helped tremendously.”

