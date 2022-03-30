KAMIAH — The baseball Kubs will be looking to build on an 0-2 start to their season when they return to play Troy at 4 p.m. April 4 at Clearwater Field in Lewiston.

KHS is then scheduled to visit Clearwater Valley at 4:30 p.m. on April 5.

