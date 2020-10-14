KAMIAH — Genesee found little room to run last Friday night, Oct. 9, but broke through the KHS kickoff coverage late in the second quarter and again against the Kamiah reserves during the fourth quarter. The Kubs met everything else Genesee did with ferocity, and won 72-14.
Genesee’s first possession imploded deep in its own territory, and Landon Keen staked KHS to an 8-0 lead with a short run two minutes into the contest.
Genesee booked a first down during the next series, but Brady Cox picked off a pass and ran it back 50 yards for a 14-0 lead.
Genesee put together perhaps its best drive of the night during the next series, but had a long completion canceled due to offensive pass interference, which set the Bulldogs back into their own territory once again. They turned it over on downs near midfield, and Kamiah put together a sustained drive of its own. Keen capped that one off with a 25-yard touchdown run with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
KHS scored again during the first minute of the second quarter, by way of a long pass play from Gabe Eades to Cox; Eades scored the conversion run, and KHS led 28-0.
And so on it went, with another Eades-to-Cox touchdown widening it to 36-0. After Cy Wareham’s kick return touchdown for Genesee made it 36-6 at halftime, Eades punched in a short run and completed a touchdown pass to Colton Sams, who took it 58 yards for a 50-6 lead.
Kyler Usher booked rushing touchdowns of 23 and 92 yards during the fourth quarter, and Herschel Williamson capped the scoring with a short run just ahead of the running clock.
Next, Kamiah (5-1) visits Potlatch at 4 p.m. Oct. 16.
