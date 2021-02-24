COTTONWOOD — Boys basketball teams across North Central Idaho sorted out a late-season jam-up of winter weather postponements last week, with Prairie scrambling off to Potlatch for a road game the Pirates might have avoided had their home game against Kamiah gone off as planned Feb. 16. Potlatch proved no obstacle as PHS won that one 62-23 behind Cole Schlader (22 points), Zach Rambo (13) and Wyatt Ross (12).
Prairie then hosted Kamiah on Saturday, Feb. 20, with Lane Schumacher (17 points) and Cole Schlader (12) pacing PHS and Luke Krogh (12) and Jace Sams (11) keying the Kubs.
KHS led 7-5 after one quarter, and Prairie pulled ahead 16-14 by halftime. But the second half saw PHS pull away to a 52-34 final score. The wins cemented second place in the Whitepine League, which kept Prairie from having to play an early eliminator during the WPL’s district tournament, which began Monday night, Feb. 22.
The Kubs had slid to fifth in the regular season standings, and had to travel to Logos for that loser-out game, where they asserted themselves late in the game. According to the Lewiston Tribune, Kamiah sat in a 63-all tie with fewer than five seconds left, having rallied from five points behind at halftime. They sprung Kavan Mercer for the game-winning layup off an inbounds setup. Mercer (13 points) joined Sams (16), Krogh (13) and Brady Cox (11) in double-digits. The win advanced Kamiah to the double-elimination phase of the tournament, scheduled to continue at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, Feb. 24, in Lapwai.
Meanwhile, Prairie’s bye bought the Pirates a Wednesday night matchup against Genesee, which beat Clearwater Valley in elimination play Monday.
Connor Jackson scored 12 for CV, but Genesee prevailed 66-39 after riding the middle quarters to a double-digit lead. With the loss, CV finished 6-15.
