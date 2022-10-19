LEWISTON — Prairie’s win over Clearwater Valley and Kamiah’s win over Lapwai made quick work of the first elimination matches of the Whitepine League upper division’s district tournament last Saturday, Oct. 15. During the first round, Clearwater Valley had been swept by Troy, Prairie had been swept by Logos, and Genesee rallied past Kamiah 3-1 (25-14, 11-25, 25-20, 25-15).
After an unfocused start, the Kubs put together a strong offensive run while Genesee struggled against Kamiah’s hitting and serving as well as assertive play up front by Kamiah’s Nicole Proskine and Karlee Skinner.
“That third game they started tipping more,” KHS coach Jackie Landmark said.
Even so, KHS held within a point deep into the third game, and tied at 15-15, which brought Reesa Loewen up to serve. The Kubs built a four-point lead off her initiatives, with a tip by Logan Landmark making it 19-15. Genesee outscored Kamiah 10-1 during the final stretch of that game, and turned a 6-6 tie into a one-sided fourth after Proskine was sidelined by injury.
Her backup, Madilyn Stuivenga, posted six kills during the eliminator against Lapwai, while Logan Landmark notched 10 and Maddie Brotnov served 19-for-19.
Prairie, after a rocky start, righted its ship against Clearwater Valley, with 17-for-17 serving by Kristin Wemhoff and 10 kills by Alli Geis.
Troy and Genesee advanced to the district championship with wins over Logos and Potlatch, respectively, on Oct. 17. After the press deadline on Oct. 18, Prairie played an eliminator against Potlatch and Kamiah did likewise against Logos.
To qualify for 1AD1 state tournament play, Prairie or Kamiah would then have to win again on Oct. 19 against opponents to be determined — possibly each other — then win again on Oct. 20 during the district consolation final — against the Troy-Genesee district title match loser.
In the 1AD2 division, St. John Bosco won twice on Saturday, Oct. 14, beating Timberline and upsetting No. 1 seed Kendrick 3-2 (12-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-11). The Patriots then fell to Deary on Oct. 17, which set up a rematch against Kendrick after the press deadline on Oct. 18. With another win, the St. John Bosco girls would qualify for state and play for the district title at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
