Prairie’s Lexi Schumacher and Alli Geis photo

Prairie’s Lexi Schumacher and Alli Geis are pictured going for a block against Logos hitter Grace Ann VanderPloeg during the first round of district tournament play last Saturday, Oct. 15.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

LEWISTON — Prairie’s win over Clearwater Valley and Kamiah’s win over Lapwai made quick work of the first elimination matches of the Whitepine League upper division’s district tournament last Saturday, Oct. 15. During the first round, Clearwater Valley had been swept by Troy, Prairie had been swept by Logos, and Genesee rallied past Kamiah 3-1 (25-14, 11-25, 25-20, 25-15).

After an unfocused start, the Kubs put together a strong offensive run while Genesee struggled against Kamiah’s hitting and serving as well as assertive play up front by Kamiah’s Nicole Proskine and Karlee Skinner.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments