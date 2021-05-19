OROFINO — Genesee capped off a 12-2 mercy rule win over Kamiah with a double that brought in three runs during the bottom of the fifth, but the outcome had been all but cemented by a six-run third, during which the Bulldogs chased KHS starter Dylan Weist and then touched up reliever Bodie Norman with a bases-loaded rocket into left field that scored four.
The Kubs defended that hit poorly, as they had a couple of other live balls earlier in that inning.
“You have to tip your cap to Genesee,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said afterward. “That lineup is strong one-through-nine — they’re not hiding any weak batters, and they really hit the ball tonight. Before the game I told my guys we had to forget about small-ball, that we had to out-hit them tonight. We had to have our pitchers trust the defense to make plays, and we had to keep errors to a minimum.”
The matchup showcased the parity the Whitepine League has seen all season, as the fifth and sixth seeds to the district tournament squared off for the title.
“They swung the bats better than we did,” Williamson said. “No excuses.
Just having qualified for the district tournament earlier in the week was a significant milestone for a young program, and having secured a state berth with a win Thursday was another.
“I’m super proud of my guys,” Williamson said. “Last time Kamiah was in districts, these guys weren’t born, back in 2003.”
Kamiah’s runs against Genesee came by way of an error in the third and by way of an RBI hit from catcher Willis Williamson, who stung a single into center field to score Norman from third.
Next, the Kubs will play District III third-placer Horseshoe Bend on Friday, May 21, at Orofino High School. Game time is 11:30 a.m., with the winner to play North Star, the top seed out of District III, at 5 p.m. that evening. The tournament continues with trophy games starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the 1A state baseball championship to be decided at 5 p.m. May 22.
Kubs secure state berth with win over Prairie
OROFINO — Kamiah trailed Prairie for most of the contest Thursday, May 13, but in the top of the sixth, a couple of walks — including Dylan Weist’s work through a full count with two outs — set the table for a comeback. It ended up a 9-3 Kubs win, which secured the Kubs’ first state tournament qualification in recent memory.
After Weist reached, Bodie Norman beat out a grounder to the shortstop, loading the bases. Herschel Williamson followed with one that proved too tough for the Pirates’ second baseman, leaving the bases loaded while lifting Kamiah within 3-2. Willis Williamson followed with a two-run single, and Prairie never regained the lead.
Norman worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the sixth, and Kamiah tacked on five runs during the top of the seventh.
After taking a 1-0 lead, the Kubs slipped into a 1-1 tie during the bottom of the first, as Prairie used a Kubs error and singles by Reese Shears and Chase Kaschmitter to equalize.
Prairie added a run during the bottom of the second, with a sacrifice fly by Dalton Ross holding up as the go-ahead run until late in the game.
Prairie added insurance in the bottom of the fourth, when a two-out fly fell between two KHS outfielders in the left-center gap.
The Kubs went down in order during the top of the fifth, but Norman’s relief of starter Brady McLay kept Prairie in check during the bottom half. With a firm lead, McLay took over for Norman with one out in the seventh, starting and ending Kamiah’s win.
Genesee beat Kendrick 12-4 in the late game Thursday.
Kamiah reaches district tourney
KOOSKIA — A 5-4 Kamiah win over Clearwater Valley Tuesday evening, May 11, propelled the baseball Kubs into the district tournament.
KHS pulled ahead on a seventh-inning hit by Dylan Weist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.