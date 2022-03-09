CALDWELL - “We made it to the state championship game,” Kamiah Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said after his team’s semifinal win over Grace March 4 at Vallivue High School. “Our hard work, determination, and the best kids made it happen. They just don’t quit. I mean, any team could have rolled over down by ten coming out in the second half, but for this group getting to the state championship game has been their goal since they were running around at Fred Mercer Basketball Camp. We’re getting the fruits of our labor right now and we’re not done. We’re going to give Lapwai everything that they can take, win, lose, or draw.”
The frantic final minute involved every which turn a basketball game can take, including a revision to the numbers shown on the scoreboard with 11.6 seconds remaining. Grace’s last chance was no good, and the final stood at 42-40.
Somewhere between a moment and an eternity before that, Kamiah had taken what turned out to be the decisive lead when Brady Cox took a pass from Kavan Mercer to the rack for two with about one minute remaining. Both teams spent their timeouts but neither altered the score, apart from the confusion over the foul shots with just about 12 seconds left.
The contest saw five lead changes and eight tie scores, with Kamiah reversing an early 3-0 deficit on back-to-back triples by Everett Skinner and Kavan Mercer early in the game. Grace seized it right back with a foul shot by Payson Anderson, then a third-chance basket coupled with a jumper by Dalton Draper. That lead grew to four during the first quarter, then to 11 points, 23-12, on a layup by Anderson.
The Kubs went to the locker room down by 10, 25-15, but mounted a 12-2 run, tying it at 27-27 on a triple by Skinner with about four minutes left in the third quarter.
KHS tied it again, 32-32, on Mercer’s baseline dribble-drive for two early in the fourth quarter. Grace again prevented a lead change, but the Kubs leveled it again with foul shots by Luke Krogh, then broke through with a second-chance hoop by Krogh.
After Grace’s Grey Gibbs tied it at 36-all, Anderson added two more of his game-high 15 points; that was the fourth lead change, but Kamiah scored the next two baskets: Kludt turned a Kubs miss into a 38-all tie, then notched the go-ahead jumper with about three minutes remaining.
Grace tied it again on a hoop by Anderson, which Cox then countered by capping off a long KHS possession with a sharp cut from the left wing corner to the block, taking a pass from Mercer and scoring it for what proved the final points of the contest.
