GRANGEVILLE — Behind the strong all-around play of Zayda Loewen and accurate hitting from Emma Godwin, the Kamiah volleyball girls rallied back from a one-sided start to beat GHS 3-1 (9-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20) last Wednesday night, Sept. 22.
Loewen served five aces and posted six kills and eight digs, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and Godwin added nine kills.
Coming up, Kamiah hosts Clearwater Valley and Prairie on Sept. 30, then visits Lapwai Oct. 5, then hosts a rematch with Grangeville Oct. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.