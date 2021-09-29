GRANGEVILLE — Behind the strong all-around play of Zayda Loewen and accurate hitting from Emma Godwin, the Kamiah volleyball girls rallied back from a one-sided start to beat GHS 3-1 (9-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-20) last Wednesday night, Sept. 22.

Loewen served five aces and posted six kills and eight digs, according to the Lewiston Tribune, and Godwin added nine kills.

Coming up, Kamiah hosts Clearwater Valley and Prairie on Sept. 30, then visits Lapwai Oct. 5, then hosts a rematch with Grangeville Oct. 6.

