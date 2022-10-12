KAMIAH - Before crowning their homecoming royalty, KHS took a 32-6 lead into halftime on Friday night, Oct. 7, on the way to a 46-12 win over Troy.
“I thought we played hard,” Kubs head coach Nels Kludt said. “I don’t know if we played smart all the time, but I thought we played hard.”
The Kubs had several uncharacteristic troubles early in the contest, including a coverage error right before halftime that broke what had been a shutout by the Kamiah defense to that point. As Troy’s quarterback scrambled away from heavy pressure, he was able to throw to one of two Trojan receivers who were both running unguarded toward the Kubs’ end zone.
The Trojans forged another highlight late in the contest, but found very little opportunity against the KHS defense, while the Kamiah offense found many ways to score.
“For the most part, we played pretty damn good defense,” Kludt said. “In the first six minutes, we were making mistakes we have not made for quite a while. ... But the effort was there all night. We tackled hard. We hit hard. We had some big sticks out there tonight. Blocking-wise, guys are blocking hard. Troy was sending six to eight guys all night, and we threw over the top several times, and that worked out pretty good.”
Kamiah’s first drive ended with an interception and the second turned over on downs, but the third featured a long pass from quarterback David Kludt to Kaden Degroot, which Kludt followed up with a nine-yard touchdown run. The point-after pass went from Kludt to Everett Oatman for an 8-0 lead.
Another long bomb from Kludt to Degroot went 44 yards and made it 16-0, including the conversion run by Connor Weddle. Kludt found Degroot for a 57-yarder early in the second quarter, and Colton Sams added the extra points for 24-0. A run by Colton Ocain with 1:07 left in the first half plus another pass to Oatman made it 32-0.
Then Troy finally scored.
The Kubs answered almost instantly in the third quarter, with a short pass from Kludt to Oatman making it 38-6. Kyler Usher then broke a long run, only to be brought down at the two, only then to score on the next play, which made it 46-6.
With the outcome beyond doubt, the Kubs nearly put together a strong goal line stand to deny Troy’s second score. After a fine tackle by Oatman stopped a receiver about a foot outside the end zone, Colton Sams and Porter Whipple walloped the Troy quarterback for a four-yard loss. An incomplete pass made it fourth down, and Troy notched the touchdown on a short pass with less than seven minutes left in the game.
Next, Kamiah visits Genesee at 7 p.m. Friday night, Oct. 14.
