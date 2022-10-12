Kubs vs Troy football photo

Having made an interception deeper downfield, Kamiah’s David Kludt raced through the middle of Troy’s attempts to bring him down early in the second half last Friday night, Oct. 7. The Trojans tackled him at the 10-yard line.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

KAMIAH - Before crowning their homecoming royalty, KHS took a 32-6 lead into halftime on Friday night, Oct. 7, on the way to a 46-12 win over Troy.

“I thought we played hard,” Kubs head coach Nels Kludt said. “I don’t know if we played smart all the time, but I thought we played hard.”

