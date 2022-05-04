KAMIAH — Starting with their April 13 win over Clearwater Valley, the Kamiah baseball boys have run off nine wins in a row, including a 10-2 win over Prairie April 27 and a pair of wins over Potlatch April 29 and May 2.
After building a 6-0 lead during the first four innings at Cottonwood, Kamiah cut off Prairie’s sixth-inning rally and added four in the seventh for security.
The Kubs then had a tough bit of travel to Potlatch where they committed nine errors but held on to win 14-13 behind the pitching of Ryan Lockart. Brady Mclay, Dylan Weist and Willis Williamson each hit a double, with Mclay adding two singles to head the KHS offense.
Then it was Potlatch’s turn for a tough trip to Kamiah, where the Kubs won 16-6. They led 2-0 after the second. Potlatch leveled it at 2-2 after an error put starting pitcher Mclay in a jam. KHS regained the lead, 3-2, during the bottom half, then pushed it to 4-2 before Potlatch surged ahead, 5-4.
Kamiah regained the lead during the bottom of the fifth, 6-5, and Potlatch tied it at 6-6 in the top of the sixth. Then what had been a competitive game gave way to a parade of walks as Potlatch’s exhausted pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. It resulted in 10 runs during the bottom of the seventh, ending the contest early.
Kamiah was scheduled to play Orofino May 3, then visit Genesee for a pair starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. The district tournament is scheduled May 12-13 at Orofino, with the top two regular season teams exempt from play-ins May 10 between pairings to be determined with games to be held at the higher seed’s home field.
