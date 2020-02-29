Kubs survive heart-stopper ending, move on to 1AD1 state tournament

Butte County's top scorer, Sage Lummins, had 14 points against the Kamiah boys Saturday, Feb. 29, in Weiser, but the shot he didn't make ended up sending the Kubs on to state.
Kamiah survived a heart-stopping ending, 42-41.
"We led 99 percent of the game," KHS coach Aaron Skinner told the Free Press. "They got it down to one with 2 seconds left, and they threw it in to Lummins. He laid it up hard off the backboard and it didn't go in. He's the one guy they have who can dunk easily, but I think he was worried about getting it out of his hands in time. He took off from the volleyball line, and then with all the energy he had, he laid it up too hard. That was the only chance he had for a dunk against us. Kavan Mercer guarded him all night and he wasn't the only one who did a great job."
Luke Krogh guarded Butte County's main guard and Brady Cox played effectively for Jace Sams, who was in foul trouble much of the game, Skinner said. Titus Oatman took charges, setting an early tone that the Kubs would not allow easy baskets in the lane. Krogh was thrown down with no call, but was whistled for a technical foul when his feet came up. Apart from that, Kamiah kept Butte County's free throw opportunities to a minimum.
The tough defense worked out for Kamiah.
Butte County's Brady McAffee totaled 11 points as the only other Pirate in double-digits.
For Kamiah, Sam Brisbois notched 15 points and, Skinner said, double-digit rebounds. Mercer scored nine points along with 12 boards. KHS as a team shot 11-for-18 on free throws.
"We did what we needed to do," Skinner said. "It was a great team win."
With the win, Kamiah is on the 1AD1 state tournament March 5-7 at Vallivue High School. Kamiah's first game is 8 p.m. MT Thursday against Ambrose. Win or lose, the Kubs will face either Whitepine League familiar Potlatch or Riverstone on Friday. With a win either day, KHS would have a shot at a trophy March 7; with two wins, Kamiah would play for the state title at 11:30 a.m. MT at Ford Idaho Center.
The Free Press will have a full report in print this Wednesday, March 4.
