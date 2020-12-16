KOOSKIA — The 2020 Rampage was unlike every other installment except in one regard, as the basketball games on display last Friday night, Dec. 11, reflected the intense rivalry these high schools hold with their neighbors. With the gym near-empty due to COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions, the crowd — made up mostly of the players and coaches directly involved on that night — generated only a fraction of the heat that usually typifies the atmosphere.
The players made up for that on the court, but Kamiah came away with a sweep: 53-43 in the girls game, and 59-29 in the boys game.
The Clearwater Valley girls led by seven early on and by four, 13-9, early in the second quarter, but Kamiah put together a 7-2 run to take the lead, 16-15, after which the Kubs never trailed. Down by six at halftime and by seven through three quarters, CV put together a similar run during the fourth and closed to within 36-35 on a jumper by Tobie Yocum followed by a pair of foul shots by Shada Edwards. A free throw by Kamiah’s Ashlyn Schoening during CV’s 7-1 run kept the Kubs ahead. Then Kamiah’s three-point shooting proved its worth. Schoening and Lanie Landmark made back-to-back treys, widening it back to 42-35 for KHS, which CV trimmed to 42-38 on free throws. Schoening sank another three, then the Kubs scored a second-chance basket, then Logan Landmark made a field goal, which put Kamiah ahead by 11 with less than three minutes left in the game.
Schoening (15 points) and Mya Barger (10) led Kamiah’s scoring, and Edwards tallied a game-high 18 for CV.
Kamiah led the boys game from the word “go” as Luke Krogh scored the first hoop and CV bricked two foul shots for a chance to tie. Brady Cox scored the next basket, then Krogh and Jace Sams pushed it to 8-0. CV found the range and held within eight after the first quarter. KHS scored the next seven points and led 23-8, but CV countered with three-point shooting. A triple by Conner Jackson cut it to eight, 23-15, and he followed up with two free throws, which trimmed it to six, 23-17.
Kamiah extended that lead back to nine before halftime, then to 11 on a jumper by Sams early in the third. Jackson hit a three, then set up a triple by Landon Schlieper, but mounting foul trouble also produced a mountain of free throws, which Kamiah mostly made, with 14 of the Kubs’ 17 freebies during the second half.
Still, the tough play by CV’s Layton Schlieper inside kept up the tension, as he scored twice inside and drew Cox’s third and fourth fouls in rapid succession late in the third quarter. Kamiah answered with the decisive run: eight straight points on hoops by Sams and Kavan Mercer. Krogh added two-of-four foul shots during the last 12 seconds of the third, shanking the first two, then holing a pair after the buzzer.
Down by 16 starting the fourth, CV pushed to turn it around, but ended up having two players foul out in rapid succession midway through the fourth. Kamiah slowed the tempo, executed well offensively and closed out the contest.
Sams led Kamiah with 14 points, and Jackson led CV with 13.
Next, the Clearwater Valley girls visit Troy at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19. The Kamiah girls are calendared Dec. 17 at Prairie and host Genesee at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 19.
