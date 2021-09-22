KAMIAH — Kamiah’s lone volleyball match of last week ended up as a five-set loss to Logos, 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 15-6).

The Kubs’ schedule picked up after press time Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a visit to Troy, then a Sept. 22 visit to Grangeville. KHS hosts Potlatch at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, then the Kubs host Prairie and CV Sept. 30.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments