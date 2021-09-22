KAMIAH — Kamiah’s lone volleyball match of last week ended up as a five-set loss to Logos, 3-2 (20-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-16, 15-6).
The Kubs’ schedule picked up after press time Tuesday, Sept. 21, with a visit to Troy, then a Sept. 22 visit to Grangeville. KHS hosts Potlatch at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, then the Kubs host Prairie and CV Sept. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.