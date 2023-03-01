Kamiah's Kaden DeGroot photo

Kamiah's Kaden DeGroot is pictured scoring a step ahead of a Lapwai defender during the Whitepine League's district tournament at Lewiston High School, where the Kubs' season ended last week. DeGroot and teammate David Kludt both scored double-digits against both Lapwai and Potlatch - the teams that will represent the WPL at this week's 1AD1 state tournament.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

LEWISTON — Having turned back Potlatch earlier in the Whitepine League’s upper division district tournament to reach the title game against Lapwai, the Kamiah basketball boys knew they might see Potlatch again. And that’s how the tournament played out, with Lapwai winning the title game 84-57 last Wednesday night, Feb. 22, and with Potlatch sweeping past Logos and Troy to earn a shot at the district’s second seed into the 1AD1 state tournament.

During their earlier clash with Potlatch, the Kubs overcame a five-point deficit during the fourth quarter and won by five. During the state qualification game, the Kubs nearly overcame an even bigger deficit, trailing by nine late in the fourth quarter and putting the last shot of their 2022-23 season within an inch of tying the score as time expired. Potlatch won and advanced, 49-46.

