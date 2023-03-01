LEWISTON — Having turned back Potlatch earlier in the Whitepine League’s upper division district tournament to reach the title game against Lapwai, the Kamiah basketball boys knew they might see Potlatch again. And that’s how the tournament played out, with Lapwai winning the title game 84-57 last Wednesday night, Feb. 22, and with Potlatch sweeping past Logos and Troy to earn a shot at the district’s second seed into the 1AD1 state tournament.
During their earlier clash with Potlatch, the Kubs overcame a five-point deficit during the fourth quarter and won by five. During the state qualification game, the Kubs nearly overcame an even bigger deficit, trailing by nine late in the fourth quarter and putting the last shot of their 2022-23 season within an inch of tying the score as time expired. Potlatch won and advanced, 49-46.
A pair of foul shots by Loggers freshman Chase Lovell had made it 45-36 with 2:37 remaining. With 2:28 left, Kubs standout David Kludt made a free throw that cut it to eight, 45-37. Then, a long possession bled the clock down to 1:24 — and that’s when two Kamiah sophomores nearly dragged their team into overtime. Coming out of a Kubs time-out, Jaydon Crowe sank a three-pointer from right wing that cut it to five, 45-40, and Matthew Oatman curtailed Potlatch’s ensuing possession with a foul — his fourth — with 1:12 left.
After Potlatch’s Everett Lovell made one of the two free throws, Oatman made a three-pointer and exited after fouling Potlatch’s Jack Clark with 1:01 to go. Clark split the free throws, so the exchange had the Kubs within four, 47-43. Crowe followed up with a brilliant play, shaking his defender and canning another three from nearly the same spot as the first, cutting it to one, 47-46.
The Kubs came up with a quick stop, and Potlatch fouled Kaden DeGroot as the clock ticked under 30 seconds. Neither of his free throws went in, and Potlatch countered with a pair by Clark with 25 seconds remaining.
A last-second scramble in the Kubs’ offensive court ended with Crowe stepping in for one more three-pointer from near the top of the arc — a hair long at the buzzer.
Against Lapwai the night before, Kludt (29 points) and DeGroot (14) had paced the KHS scorers, and did so again against Potlatch, with Kludt (16) and DeGroot (12) supplemented by Oatman’s eight, Crowe’s six and Rehan Kou’s four.
Against the Wildcats, the Kubs held within 10-7 after a triple by DeGroot, but soon slid into a 19-point hole, with Lapwai scoring on a lob to Kase Wynott (38 points) for a dunk on the first play of the second quarter. During the third quarter, Kludt gave the Kubs a spark with a mix of superb free throw shooting and one-on-one play at both ends.
After posting up for two, Kludt scored with a dribble-drive and a behind-the-back move to free himself for a jump shot. He followed up with two three-pointers, then drew fouls against Wynott and Ahlius Yearout (17 points) late in the period. Even the free throw he missed with 6.4 seconds left in the third turned into gold, as it led to Kamiah inbounding the ball to him for another three-pointer.
The surge reduced Lapwai’s lead to 10, 64-54. If the Wildcats were shaken, they nevertheless emerged from the quarter break with their sharpest sequence of the night: a layup, a triple by Wynott and a pair of foul shots by Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (13 points), who then stood his ground against Kludt to take a charge with 5:04 left in the contest.
Lapwai went on to win by 27, 84-57, and enters the March 2-4 state tournament as the No. 1 seed in the 1AD1 classification, opposite No. 6 Potlatch.
Kamiah finished the season 20-6 overall.
