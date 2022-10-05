Pirates vs. Kubs 2022 photo

Prairie's Dylan Uhlenkott lays out to try to tackle Kamiah's Colton Ocain, who looks to turn up-field behind a block from teammate Colton Sams.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

COTTONWOOD — With a 52-0 blowout win over Prairie, the Kamiah football boys overtook the Pirates as the team to beat in the Whitepine League. Improving to 4-0 in the WPL, the Kubs have separated themselves from the group now tied for second place. With games coming up against Troy and Genesee, who have a combined total of one league win so far, and having just beaten the only WPL team to have beaten 3-1 Potlatch, the Kubs appear on their way to the league title — which would be their first since 2012, which was the last time Kamiah had beaten Prairie before last Friday night, Sept. 30.

The Kubs have been close. In 2015, they carried an undefeated league record into the final week of regular season play, and on that night, Prairie prevailed 42-26.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments