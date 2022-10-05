COTTONWOOD — With a 52-0 blowout win over Prairie, the Kamiah football boys overtook the Pirates as the team to beat in the Whitepine League. Improving to 4-0 in the WPL, the Kubs have separated themselves from the group now tied for second place. With games coming up against Troy and Genesee, who have a combined total of one league win so far, and having just beaten the only WPL team to have beaten 3-1 Potlatch, the Kubs appear on their way to the league title — which would be their first since 2012, which was the last time Kamiah had beaten Prairie before last Friday night, Sept. 30.
The Kubs have been close. In 2015, they carried an undefeated league record into the final week of regular season play, and on that night, Prairie prevailed 42-26.
KHS snapped that streak with four touchdowns from quarterback David Kludt — two throws to Kaden Degroot and two runs — plus touchdown runs by Colton Ocain and Colton Sams, plus an interception return touchdown by Everett Oatman.
Holding the Pirates to 77 offensive yards, the Kubs booked their first shutout since October 2020, when they beat Clearwater Valley 16-0.
“We just played as a team,” head coach Nels Kludt said afterward. “I thought that was about as great a team game we’ve played in a long time. We ran the ball well. We passed the ball well, and you can’t do better [defensively] than a goose egg.”
The Kubs swung the contest in their favor during the second quarter, securing what had been an 8-0 lead after the first Kludt-to-Degroot touchdown pass. The contest slipped out of contention after Degroot scored his second, making it 32-0, with a bit more than a minute left in the first half.
Prairie then turned it over on downs near midfield with 17 seconds left, and another strike from Kludt to Degroot made it first-and-goal from the three with four seconds to go. Kamiah quite literally pushed the score across, lining up in a compact formation for a quarterback sneak, on which Kludt and the whole pile of Kubs followed Porter Whipple into the end zone.
“We took the entire line and both running backs and pushed our quarterback — basically threw him across the goal line,” Kludt said. “They knew it was coming. They had all their guys lined up there, too. … If you see us making a pile, it’s usually Porter Whipple at the top of it.”
This week, the Kubs host their homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, against Troy.
