KAMIAH — The senior-led Kubs bounced back from an early 1-0 deficit to beat Grangeville 2-1 last Friday, April 22. Ryan Lockart struck out eight in six innings, and Willis Williamson drove in both the tying run in the fourth and what proved the winning run in the fifth.
For Grangeville, David Goicoa pitched, striking out 11.
The win tipped Kamiah’s overall record back on to the winning side of the ledger at 6-5. Earlier in the week, KHS swept Nezperce 13-1 and 21-0.
