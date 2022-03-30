KAMIAH — With five individual first-place finishes plus two first-place relays, the Kamiah track and field boys outscored the other 10 competing teams Tuesday, March 22, at their first home meet of the season. Topping their events were Jack Engledow in the 800 (2:20.37), Brady Cox in the 110 meter hurdles (16.03) and 300 meter hurdles (43.13), William Millage in the high jump (5-8) and Jack Wilkins in the pole vault (12-0). Engledow’s 800 time, Cox’s 300 hurdles time and Wilkins’ pole vault clear were all new personal bests.
Cox, Luke Krogh, Millage and Kaden de Groot won the 4x400 relay in 3:58.75, and Kendrick Wheeler, Colton Sams, Engledow and Emmett Long won the medley in 4:07.25.
Prairie put up the second-highest total in boys team scoring. Placing first for the Pirates were, on the boys side, Zach Rambo in the 200 (23.71), TJ Hibbard in the shot put (40-10) and Shane Hanson in the discus (128-0). On the girls side, Prairie’s top placers were the 4x200 relay (1:54.16) by Alli Geis, Aubree Rehder, Julia Rehder and Kristin Wemhoff, and, individually, Rehder in the long jump (13-9).
Grangeville’s boys got top placements from Tyler Zechmann in the 1600 (5:15.15) and Ryan Detweiler in the 3200 (11:32.69).
In girls team scoring, Kamiah trailed Lewiston and placed ahead of Prairie.
Clearwater Valley’s Eva Lundgren scored first place in the three longest individual runs, finishing the 800 in 2:39.87, the 1600 in 5:56.38, and the 3200 in 12:30.41 — all of which compares favorably to the early-season times other athletes in the district have posted in the small number of competitions so far. They’re also among the quicker 1A girls times among those that had been posted statewide to athletic.net as of March 28.
Also placing first in their respective events were Kamiah’s Laney Landmark in the 100 hurdles (17.25), Logan Landmark in the pole vault (8-0) and Madilyn Stuivenga in the shot put (28-6), and CV’s Selway Shown in the high jump (4-4). Kamiah also assembled the meet’s fastest girls 4x400 relay (4:39.06) with Zayda Loewen, Susie Bytheway and the Landmark sisters.
Next, Kamiah will host another home meet at 4 p.m. April 7, which is the next event after spring break for most area teams, with Grangeville headed to Parma on April 1 and Prairie heading to Deary on April 12.
