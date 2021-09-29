KAMIAH — With a 28-20 win over Troy last Friday night, Sept. 24, the football Kubs improved to 2-1 in the Whitepine League and now face consecutive games against the league leaders. Lapwai and Prairie both entered the week 3-0, Lapwai having beaten the Kubs earlier in the month. KHS hosts Prairie this Friday night, Oct. 1, and visits 3-1 Genesee next week, Oct. 8.

Against Troy, freshman quarterback David Kludt completed 83 percent of his passing attempts, with scoring throws to Brady Cox and Colton Sams. Sams also ran for a touchdown, as did Willis Williamson. The Kubs carried a 14-6 lead to halftime and a 28-14 lead to the fourth quarter.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments