KAMIAH — Delaney Beckman scored a team-high 12 points on six two-pointers as the Kubs beat Nezperce 46-16 on Nov. 23. Shutting out the Nighthawks during the first quarter, Kamiah led by 20 at halftime.
KHS ended up with 19 steals and eight players with two or more points.
