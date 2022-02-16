KAMIAH — The KHS basketball boys celebrated senior night with a 62-23 blowout win against Troy Feb. 11, starting their five seniors and taking a 20-0 lead before Troy hit a shot.
“Our energy was great,” head coach Aaron Skinner said. “I was wondering about that, with starting the five seniors. Kolby [Hix] and Kenny [Wheeler] haven’t had a ton of time this season, but they came out and played with a lot of energy, especially defensively.”
Seniors Kavan Mercer (15 points) and Luke Krogh (10) scored double-digits and senior Jack Wilkins added seven, including two he scored off an offensive rebound of a missed foul shot with about four minutes left in the first quarter. That hoop made it 13-0, Kamiah, and the Kubs got a similar play from Brady Cox as the varsity regulars rotated into the game.
Troy finally got on the board with a three-pointer just before the first quarter ended, but for practical purposes, the contest was already over. The lead reached 30 during the third quarter, when Wheeler holed two free throws, then grew to 33 points, 47-14, when Krogh followed that with a triple.
Next comes the district tournament, which will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 16, at each of the higher-seeded schools in the four first-round matchups. Kamiah holds the No. 2 seed, and so will host a game that night.
