KAMIAH — Karlee Skinner (13 points), Mariah Porter (12), Laney Landmark (10) and Zayda Loewen (10) all scored double-figures as the Kamiah basketball girls turned a small halftime lead into a 16-point win, 54-38, over Troy Friday night, Dec. 3.

KHS put together a 12-2 run during the first quarter, but led by just three, 20-17, at the break. The Kubs outscored Troy 23-11 during the third quarter.

