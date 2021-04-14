KAMIAH - With top finishes in the hurdles races by Brady Cox, the KHS track and field boys placed first in team scoring at their April 8 home meet. On the girls side, Kamiah placed third among 16 schools represented, behind Logos and Orofino.
KHS sophomore Brady Cox won both boys’ hurdles races and led off the winning 4x100 relay, and Gabe Eades placed second in three events: 100 meter dash, long jump and triple jump. Jace Sams took second in the 400, Wyatt Wilcox took second in the high jump, and Jack Wilkins took second in the pole vault.
CV’s Preston Amerman swept the longer runs, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200, finishing the mile in 4:47.46.
On the girls side, Kamiah’s Zayda Loewen took second in the 200, Laney Landmark took second in the 100 meter hurdles, Logan Landmark took second in the pole vault, and KHS took second in the 4x100 relay. CV’s Kadance Schilling took second in the 300 meter hurdles.
