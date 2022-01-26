POTLATCH — The Kamiah basketball boys let loose a 10-2 run during the second quarter last Saturday night, Jan. 22, and thereby took full control of what had been closely contested during the first quarter. The Kubs went on to win 36-17 on the strength of double-digit scoring by David Kludt (17 points) and Kavan Mercer (12).
Earlier in the week, the Kubs clipped Grangeville 45-40 on a night they lost Luke Krogh to an ankle injury. Everett Skinner sank three triples and finished with a team-high 13 points, in addition to a dozen from David Kludt and double-digits from Brady Cox (10).
Miles Lefebvre scored a game-high 16 for Grangeville. GHS held within one point at halftime and within two starting the third quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.