POTLATCH — The Kamiah basketball boys let loose a 10-2 run during the second quarter last Saturday night, Jan. 22, and thereby took full control of what had been closely contested during the first quarter. The Kubs went on to win 36-17 on the strength of double-digit scoring by David Kludt (17 points) and Kavan Mercer (12).

Earlier in the week, the Kubs clipped Grangeville 45-40 on a night they lost Luke Krogh to an ankle injury. Everett Skinner sank three triples and finished with a team-high 13 points, in addition to a dozen from David Kludt and double-digits from Brady Cox (10).

Miles Lefebvre scored a game-high 16 for Grangeville. GHS held within one point at halftime and within two starting the third quarter.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments