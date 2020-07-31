The Kamiah Youth Recreation Association board recently voted to hold a football season this year. "As long as the public school is able to play, so will we," KYRA president Ben Baldwin said.
Sign-ups will be held Aug. 18 at Cedar Creek Creations (206 Fir Street) from 5:30-7 p.m. KYRA football is broken into two age groups - grades 3-4, and grades 5-6. Questions? See the KYRA Facebook page or call 208-935-7698.
